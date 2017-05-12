10-Year-Old Uses 3D Printer to Start Fidget Making Business

"Brady's Fidgets" has already taken in nearly 100 orders

BRANDON, S.D.- A new toy trend is quickly spiraling into popularity as “fidget spinners” are making their way into classrooms, and even between the fingers of many adults.

One ten-year-old Brandon boy is looking to take a spin on the toy’s growing popularity by creating the toys himself.

“Fidget spinners” are quickly becoming the hot toy of a new generation.

“It’s kind of like the Rubix cubes stuff,” said 10-year-old Brady Wakefield.

With his dad’s 3D printer, Brady is getting into the fidget-making business for himself.

“The filament hold is on the back and it comes through a tube into the thing where it heats up and comes out the head, and it prints,” he said, gesturing towards a table top printer.

Brady received his first 3D printed fidget from a family friend.

“Next thing you know, Brady is asking to print more,” said Brady’s father, Tim Wakefield Jr. “And I told him it had to be his business, I was too busy. And so he took over! I helped him with a few things, and he’s been making a pretty good go of it!”

With already 100 orders in just two weeks, Brady’s Fidget business is becoming as popular as the toys themselves.

He’s already built a strong client base at school and has even established himself with freshly-minted business cards, all while still trying to convince his parents that he is now a serious business man.

“The other night he said you know dad you stay up late working on your businesses all the time so I get to stay up late too and we had to get that kind of quieted down in a hurry Because it’s time for him to go to bed for school,” said Tim Wakefield Jr.

Brady is taking orders via his Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Bradysfidgets/