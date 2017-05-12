Garretson Community Rallies to Support Fire Victims

Garretson, S.D. – The community of Garretson is coming together to support the families who lost their homes after Thursday’s house fires in Garretson. The fire started Thursday afternoon in one home and spread to the home next door. Authorities say both homes are a complete loss. No one was injured and authorities are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.

Zion Lutheran Church in Garretson has set up two separate funds for the families.

Donations can be made under the Ellis family and the Eide family at First Bank and Trust, 644 N. Main Ave., Garretson, SD 57030.

A GoFund me page is also set up for the Ellis family.