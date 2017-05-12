Home Decor Trends At Parade Of Homes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- The Spring Parade of Homes is displaying the best in home decor and design across the Sioux Empire. The Home Builders Association is hosting two weekends for visitors to tour over 90 homes.

Newly constructed homes in all price ranges will be open to the public from May 13-14 and May 20-21 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m each day. Over 50 local builders are participating in the Parade of Homes. Parade of Homes Chair Brad Mair says there will be a representative at each of the homes to answer questions from visitors.

Mair says anyone is welcome to attend, including kids. He says some of the aspects that people look for when touring these homes include counter tops, lighting, fireplaces and cabinetry. He says home technology and energy efficiency are growing trends that will be incorporated in many of the homes.

Jordan Hefer, who co-chairs the Parade of Homes says the houses on display will be showcasing a lot of modern styles. For a guide of the Parade of Homes, copies of Home Ideas Magazine are available at all Hy-Vee locations across the Sioux Empire. The magazine features a map of the Parade of Homes, as well as pricing information for each house. All of the information of the Parade of Homes can also be found here.

The Parade of Homes will also have several “Featured Homes” which cost $5 to enter with all proceeds benefiting the Care Foundation.