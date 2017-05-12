Hultgren Construction Contesting OSHA Citations Over Building Collapse

Sioux Falls, S.D. – Aaron Hultgren, co-owner of Hultgren Construction says in an email to KDLT News, the company will “contest both citations, including proposed penalties” related to the Copper Lounge building collapse in December 2016.

OSHA made an announcement on May 1st that the company had committed two willful violations by not instructing its employees about unsafe conditions on the Copper Lounge work site. The citations include penalties that add up to over $100,000. Hultgren had 15 days to contest the violations brought forward by OSHA.

The Copper Lounge building collapse claimed the life of construction worker Ethan McMahon and trapped Emily Fodness in the rubble for hours.

On May 1, Aaron Hultgren did issue a statement saying:

“Each step we take is with the utmost gravity and respect for everyone concerned. We at Hultgren Construction, remain committed to working through the process with OSHA and all other concerned parties.

Since the company is contesting the citations, the case will now go before an independent Occupational Safety Review board.