No Injuries Reported In Overnight Garage Fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -Sioux Falls Fire Rescue crews were called to a garage fire at 821 North Prairie Avenue at around 2:45 a.m. Friday morning.

First-arriving crews found smoke and flames coming from a detached garage and were able to extinguish the fire within ten minutes of being on scene. Crews were also able to contain the fire to only the detached garage.

There were no firefighter injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded with four fire trucks, two support vehicles, and a total of 19 personnel. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was assisted on the scene by Sioux Falls Police, Paramedics Plus ambulance.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue asks all residents to test your smoke detectors.