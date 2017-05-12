Renner Mom of 10 Surprised with “Mother’s Day Makeover”

Ramona Leibel was taken by surprise as staff from Visiting Angels pampered her for Mother's Day

RENNER, S.D.- Mother’s day is right around the corner, and it’s a holiday that can be difficult for moms who live alone.

On Thursday, one special area mom was treated to an early mother’s day surprise

87-year-old Ramona Leibel was the winner of a “Mother’s Day Makeover” by Visiting Angels Senior Care.

Ramona was pampered with a tiara, flowers, chocolates and treats.

She is a mother of ten, and Visiting Angels wanted to make sure she still felt special this Mother’s Day.

“I think her reaction was genuine, she definitely didn’t know that we were coming to do this. I think you could see that on her face,” said Travis Remme, Executive Director of Visiting Angels. “She was super surprised, and she even teared up at the end. I think she genuinely enjoyed it. Who doesn’t enjoy being pampered and surprised on Mothers Day!”

Visiting Angels also hosts the makeovers because studies have shown that seniors who feel good about their appearance and are socially active are physically and mentally healthier than seniors who are isolated.

More information on Visiting Angels can be found here: http://www.visitingangels.com/senior-home-care-south-dakota-SD