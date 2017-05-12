SDSU Batters Fort Wayne In Series Opener

Jacks Win On The Road 12-3

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Newt Johnson gave South Dakota State the lead for good with a three-run double in the sixth inning en route to a season-high five runs batted in as the Jackrabbit baseball team opened a three-game Summit League series with a 12-3 victory over Fort Wayne Friday afternoon at Mastodon Field.

In winning for the third game in a row, the Jackrabbits improved to 20-22 overall and 13-12 in The Summit League. Last-place Fort Wayne dropped to 8-38 overall and 3-22 in league play.

SDSU never trailed in the contest, scoring an unearned run in the top of the second and adding two runs in the third. Luke Ringhofer, who was one of four Jackrabbits with three hits in the contest, opened the third with a single, moved to third on a double by Matt Johnson and scored on Newt Johnson‘s sacrifice fly. Matt Johnson later scored on a base hit by Philip Jacobson.

Fort Wayne, which knotted the game at 1 in the second inning without the benefit of a hit, again tied the game at 3-all with a pair of runs in the home half of the fourth. After the first two batters were retired by Jackrabbit reliever Bryce Hanson, the Mastodons strung together three straight two-out singles, the last of which by Jackson Boyce scored a run. The other Mastodon run of the inning scored on an errant throw as Boyce stole second.

The Jackrabbits’ go-ahead rally in the sixth against Fort Wayne reliever Brandon Phelps started with a two-out single by Tony Kjolsing. Walks to Ringhofer and Matt Johnson set the table for Newt Johnson, who connected on a 3-2 pitch for a double to left field that scored all three runners. SDSU made it a four-run inning as Josh Kunzmann singled home Newt Johnson.

The SDSU bullpen kept Fort Wayne off the board the rest of the way. Hanson struck out seven over 4 1/3 innings in earning his fourth win of the season. Derek Feige followed with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless ball, while Hunter Even finished with a scoreless bottom of the ninth.

The Jackrabbits tacked on five runs, four of which were unearned, in the top of the ninth. The first run of the inning scored on an error, while Anthony Schneider, Ringhofer, Matt Johnson, Newt Johnson and Kunzmann all tallied run-scoring singles. Schneider, Matt Johnson and Kunzmann all finished with three hits as SDSU out-hit the Mastodons, 18-4.

Jackrabbit starter Brady Stover was lifted after walking five batters and striking out only one in two-plus innings.

Fort Wayne starter Jake Weber fanned six over five innings, with Phelps also notching six strikeouts over the final four frames.

Brady Hettinger recorded two hits to lead the Mastodon offense.

UP NEXT

The middle game of the three-game series is scheduled for 2 p.m. Eastern Time (1 p.m. Central) Saturday. Freshman Tyler Olmstead is the scheduled starter for SDSU.

NOTES

* The Jackrabbits lead the season series, 4-0

* SDSU leads the all-time series, 45-13

* The Jackrabbits improved to 3-6 in Summit League series openers this season

* SDSU recorded 18 hits for the second time in three games

* The Jackrabbits scored in double figures for the ninth time in 2017

* SDSU has outscored the opposition, 42-17, in the sixth innings of games this season

* Newt Johnson regained the team lead for runs batted in with 36, 28 of which have come in Summit League games

* Newt Johnson notched his team-best 11th multi-RBI game of the season and upped his team lead in doubles to 16

* Fort Wayne stole eight bases in the game

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 12, FORT WAYNE 3

SDSU 012 004 005 12-18-1

FW 010 200 000 3-4-2

SDSU: Brady Stover, Bryce Hanson (3), Derek Feige (7), Hunter Even (9) and Luke Ringhofer, Kolton Michalski. FW: Jake Weber, Brandon Phelps (6) and Zak Kellogg.

W-Hanson (4-1). L-Phelps (0-3). Save-none.

HR: none.