SF Police: Intoxicated Woman Leaves Toddler in Running Car

Sioux Falls, S.D. – A woman is behind bars after police say she was intoxicated and left her toddler unattended in a running car. Police say the child was in the vehicle for at least an hour in the parking lot of an apartment complex in northwest Sioux Falls, before a concerned citizen stepped in to help. Police say the child was left inside a vehicle,

30-year-old Constance Fondern is charged with chid abuse, sliming, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia. Police say Fondern tried walking into a stranger’s apartment at around 9:30 Thursday night. They say about an hour later, the woman who’s apartment that Fondern tried breaking into, heard the baby crying. Police say the woman took the one-year-old out of the car and even changed her dirty diaper.

Officers found Fondern in the area and arrested her. We’ll have more on this story tonight on KDLT News.