Summit Track Day 2 Recap

Anderson shines with 7'1" high jump for USD

USD Recap

FARGO, N.D.–South Dakota senior Danielle Waldner broke the Summit League Championship record and moved to eighth in the NCAA in the shot put on Friday at the 2017 Summit League Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Schlanser Track.

In the race for the Summit League team title, South Dakota’s women enter the final day in second place with 117 points. The Coyote men are in third place with 55 points.

Waldner launched the shot put 56 feet, 11 ½ inches, on her third attempt to break the record. Waldner also broke her own USD program record for the fourth time in her senior season. The Redfield, S.D., native consistently threw well above 50 feet in the competition and won the event by nearly seven feet. Waldner becomes the second athlete in Summit League history to earn three titles in the women’s shot put. Senior Meghan Dennis also posted a new outdoor best of 48-2 to place fifth in the field.

The Coyotes were guaranteed the top-two spots in the men’s high jump after senior Tyler Frank and freshman Zack Anderson were the only two competitors to clear 6-10 ¾. Anderson made the next height of 7-1 for a new personal best and tied for 23rd in the NCAA. The height also ties USD alum Kyle Collins’ school record from 1990. Anderson captures his first Summit League title and USD’s third straight in the men’s high jump.

The 2016 Summit League Newcomer of the Championship, sophomore Joe Reagan, finished runner-up in the long jump to earn all-Summit honors for the second straight year. Reagan leaped a personal best 24-3 to move to seventh on USD’s all-time charts. Coyote freshmen Ethan Toy and Anderson placed sixth and eighth, respectively, in the long jump.

Sophomore Madeline Huglen was less than a second off her own school record in the steeplechase, clocking 10:42.70 to place second. She garnered her first career all-Summit honors. Junior Brook Benes dropped 10 seconds off her best mark, finishing fourth in 11:19.25.

Junior Jacob Barents became the second Coyote to throw the shot put past 60 feet outdoors, launching it 60-8 ¾ for third place and all-Summit League honors. The mark was more than a foot past his personal best. Sophomore Ben Hammer added his own personal best of 55-11 ¼ for fifth place, nearly two feet past his previous best mark.

The Coyotes swept third through fifth in the women’s high jump. Junior Shanice Cannigan earned all-Summit honors in third place with a height of 5-7. Freshmen Britny Kerr and Samara Spencer took fourth and fifth, respectively, with both over 5-5.

South Dakota picked up points in both the heptathlon and decathlon. Sophomore Haley Bruggeman placed fifth in the heptathlon with a personal best 4,622 points. Freshman Britny Kerr was one place behind with 4,566 points. Kerr won the high jump on the first day of the heptathlon in 5-5 ¼.

Senior Emily Brigham leaped a personal best 19-1 ¼ to take sixth in the long jump. Cannigan added her own outdoor best of 19-0 ½ to finish seventh.

South Dakota also qualified numerous athletes to finals from the running preliminaries on Friday. Finals qualifiers are listed below.

Women’s 100 hurdles: Shanice Cannigan, Britny Kerr, Haley Bruggeman, Carmen Bermudez

Men’s 110 hurdles: Jay Cooper, Dennis Parsley, Hunter Leighton

Women’s 400 meters: Brooke Ireland

Men’s 400 meters: Brennan Schmidt

Women’s 100 meters: Karina Dufoe, Tasheka Gordon, Samara Spencer

Men’s 100 meters: Gawain Williams, Joe Reagan, Jack Thony

Women’s 800 meters: Nicole Schmidt, Lindsay Joyce

Men’s 800 meters: Jacob Simmons, Eldon Warner, Mach Dojiok

Women’s 400 hurdles: Shanice Cannigan, Haley Bruggeman

Men’s 400 hurdles: Jay Cooper, Tomas Kamenik, Dennis Parsley

Women’s 200 meters: Karina Dufoe, Tasheka Gordon

Men’s 200 meters: Jack Thony, Sam Clark

Day three of the Summit League Championships kicks off with field events at 11 a.m. and running events beginning at 12:20 p.m.

SDSU Recap

FARGO, N.D. – South Dakota State track and field claimed one individual title, set a school record and qualified 29 for tomorrow’s final race events on day two of the 2017 Summit League Outdoor Track and Field Championships Saturday.

In the team race, the Jackrabbit men are second with 73 points, trailing NDSU (153) and sitting 28 point above South Dakota (55). On the women’s side, SDSU is third with 16.5 points, just ahead of Western Illinois (14.5 points). North Dakota State and South Dakota lead the women’s race with 170 and 117 points, respectively.

Bryant Courter won the men’s long jump title with a distance of 24-7.50 (7.50 meters), the third longest mark at SDSU and a new personal best. Caleb Cowling (23-1) took fourth in the long jump as well.

In the women’s heptathlon, Vanessa Lane entered the day sitting third and closed to competition with a school record 5,300 points to finish third. Lane shattered Tina Baum’s previous record of 4,917 set in 1993.

The Jackrabbits went Nos. 3, 4,5 and 7 in the men’s high jump as Zach Koosman (5-9.5), Courter (7-6.5), JJ Hejna (6-5.5) and Riley Sears (6-5.5) earned points for the team.

Jake Lieberg qualified for a pair of finals in the 110 meter (14.84) and 400 meter (56.45) hurdles, qualifying second and seventh respectively. Tom Bates reached the finals as well alongside Lieberg in the 110 hurdles (15.25).

Adam Belhaj (48.90) posted the top for the Jacks in the 400 meter dash trials, qualifying for the finals alongside Dru Kenny (49.24) and Anthony Bachmeier (49.75).

Sam Zenner was the second qualifier in the men’s 100 meter dash with a time of 10.61, and followed with the fifth spot in the 200 meter dash, crossing the line in 21.36. Landon Larson was sixth in the 200 (21.39) and 100 meter (10.68) prelims to qualify as well.

Cal Lawton (1:53.22), the top qualifier in the 800 meter race, will be joined in tomorrow’s finals by Alejandro (1:55.26) and Josh Goehring (1:55.42).

In the final men’s race of the night, Micah Mather turned in the Jackrabbits’ top time in the 3,000 meter steeplechase, pulling in fifth in 9:28.76.

Chloe Holtz (5-3.00) and Monique Mack (5.300) finished in the top eight of the women’s high jump to earn SDSU team points, while Rachel Propst (11:44.87) just missed the podium in the women’s 3,000 meter steeplechase, finishing ninth. Micayla TerWee was ninth as well in the shot put, throwing 45-9.25.

Three Jackrabbits qualified in the 100 meter hurdles as Jaymie O’Connor (14.21) was second, Marissia Hagedorn (14.36) was fourth and Rhyan Pettaway (14.72) came in eighth. In the 400 meter hurdles, Evelyn Klein (1:04.21) was fifth, Hagedorn (1:04.56) finished seventh and Cailyn Schreurs (1:04.64) qualified in eighth.

Oksana Covey turned in a third-place performance in the 800 meter trials with a 2:10.81 time. Krista Steele qualified sixth with a time of 2:13.14.

Six SDSU women qualified in the sprints. Kayla McDonald was sixth in the 100 meter dash (11.99) and fifth at 200 meters (24.34). Miatta Flemister-Smith snagged the last spot in the finals at 100 meters (12.22) and was eighth in the 200 meter race (24.87).

At 400 meters, Jacleen Patterson (56.36), Savannah Dolezal (56.55) and Allison Sebern (58.23) qualified fourth, sixth and eighth.

Up Next

The Summit League Championships conclude Saturday with the final field events and the finals of Friday’s preliminary races along with relays. Action begins at 11 a.m., with the women’s discus throw and triple jump. Races get underway at 12:20 p.m., with the 4×100 meter relay.