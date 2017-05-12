Wings Force Game 3 Saturday With OT Win

Mark Ovenden
DULUTH, MN… The Aberdeen Wings have had their backs to the wall in the NAHL playoffs before. They trailed 2-1 in the Central Division finals and rallied to win the final 2 games and make the Robertson Cup Final Four. They lost game 1 to the Aston Rebels Thursday in the best of 3. And they responded Friday night. Carter Roo’s goals gave them a 2-0 lead early in the 3rd period. The Rebels scored 2 quick goals to send the game to overtime. But Gage Mackie on a rebound at 16:11 of OT gave them a dramatic 3-2 win setting up Saturday’s deciding game. The winner advances to Sunday one game championship.

