Workforce Education Grants Totaling Over $1 Million Awarded

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – The state Department of Education says four South Dakota school districts and one private nonprofit corporation have been awarded workforce education grants totaling over $1 million.

The agency said Thursday that the five grants are for projects ranging from developing a new architecture and construction program at Webster Area School District to creating a new agriculture program at Northwestern Area School District.

The state Legislature established the Workforce Education Fund in 2013, and part of it was designated to give grants for career and technical education programs in secondary schools.

Tiffany Sanderson is the Department of Education’s director of career and technical education. She says the grants help make sure that career and technical education programs offer students up-to-date training that leads to entry into the workforce or postsecondary education.