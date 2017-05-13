29th Annual Avera Race Against Breast Cancer Raises Over $350,000

Courtesy The Avera Race Against Breast Cancer Facebook

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- The 29th annual Avera Race Against Breast Cancer in Sioux Falls brought in over $350,000 Saturday.

A total of 4,560 participants registered in the event to run, walk and support along the sidelines. More than 500 people signed up to volunteer.

