Aston Ends Aberdeen’s Magical Season In Overtime

Wings Fall 2-1 In Decisive Game Three Of Robertson Cup Semifinal

DULUTH, MN — A magical postseason ride came to a heartbreaking end for the Aberdeen Wings.

Evgeny Yakovlev scored 17:17 into overtime to give the Aston Rebels a 2-1 victory over the Wings in Game 3 of the NAHL Robertson Cup Semifinals on Saturday afternoon in Duluth, Minnesota. Aston wins the series 2-1 and advances to the championship game tomorrow.

It look like the Wings would continue their wild postseason run after Kevin Fitzgerald’s goal in the second period gave them a 1-0 lead after two period. Aberdeen entered the playoffs as the last team to qualify from the Central Division, yet upset top seeds Minot and Minnesota, each time clinching series wins in overtime. Facing an Aston team with the best record in the NAHL, the Wings won yesterday’s second game 3-2 in overtime as well.

But 53 seconds into the third period Gianluca Esteves tied the game on a tip in.

Aberdeen goalie Forbes Ploszaj stopped 33 shots.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!