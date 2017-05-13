Box Elder Man Dies in Motorcycle Crash

The name of the man involved is not being released pending notification of family

BOX ELDER, S.D. – A 76-year-old man died late Friday afternoon in a motorcycle crash that occurred within the Box Elder city limits.

The name of the man involved is not being released pending notification of family. He was the only person involved.

A Harley Davidson FLD motorcycle was northbound on Elk Vale Road and turned east on the Interstate 90 exit 61 on-ramp. The driver failed to negotiated the curve and struck the curve.

The driver, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown from the motorcycle. He was taken to a Rapid City hospital where he later died.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Other agencies on scene were the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Box Elder Police Department, Box Elder Fire Department and Rapid City Fire Department.