Economic Impact From 2018 NFL Super Bowl Already Being Felt In Minnesota

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) – Communities an hour or more from Minneapolis are already feeling the economic impact generated by the 2018 NFL Super Bowl.

St. Cloud Area Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director executive director Julie Lunning says hotels in the city are nearly full for the weekend of the big game at U.S. Bank Stadium.

But area hotels are more likely be filled with people in business attire than fans wearing sports jerseys. Lunning says the Twin Cities already had a lot of conventions booked when it received the Super Bowl bid, so many convention attendees have been displaced to other nearby cities.

St. Cloud Regional Airport director Bill Towle says the airport also is preparing for a rush in traffic.