Foster Parent Appreciation & Awareness Month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- More than 800 South Dakota children were placed into foster homes back in March, that’s according to the Department of Social Services.

This month, the department is honoring the families who took in those children by declaring May– Foster Parent Appreciation and Awareness Month.

Life at Alisha De Haan’s home is filled with animals and lots of goofing around.

“I’ve learned more from them about being a parent than I could from any book, “says Alisha De Haan a foster mother of 7 years.

Every day is a new adventure with nine kids around.

“We were foster parents before we had birth children, “says De Haan.

Alisha and her husband’s life changed in 2010 when they became licensed foster parents.

Since then they have had more than 35 children come through their home.

“It’s been wild, but not really difficult, “says Tyra King, Alisha De Haan’s foster daughter.

Tyra and Taya King are among those children.

They have been with the De Haan’s for almost five years, but it wasn’t easy starting out.

“It was scary at first, but then it gets a little bit better, “says Taya King, Alisha De Haan’s other foster daughter.

Life has gotten better for Tyra and Taya.

They even gained new brothers and sisters.

“It’s super fun to come home and just hang out with them. Play and be a little kid again, “says Tyra King.

Seeing the joy on every child’s face is the reason why Alisha and her husband continue fostering.

“Every child deserves to be with a family who doesn’t want to give them up. So, whether that child is with us for two hours, two days, or two years. They are going to get just as much love if you were my birth child or not, “say Alisha De Haan.

Tyra says she’s grateful for her foster mom and dad.

“I’m very thankful that we have the whole foster care system because honestly, without it I don’t know where I would be right now. That’s kind of scary to think about, “says Tyra King.

Even though the sisters live with the De Haan’s, they’re still able to have a relationship with their birth mother.

“I started seeing her and then I wanted to like be more with her and be more active like what we didn’t have, when I was living with her, “says Taya King.

The De Haan’s have changed the lives of their foster kids, but the children have left a big impact on them as well.

“We haven’t regretted a single child that has come through this house. Some have come with more challenges than others, yes, but don’t be scared of them because they are worth it, “says Alisha De Haan.

The De Haan’s says they plan to continue being foster parents for as long as they can.

The couple has three of their own children; three foster children they have legal guardianship of and three waiting for placement living with them.