Koalas Now On Exhibit at the Great Plains Zoo

Two male Koalas, Moki and Burra, are a part of the Zoo’s “Koala Wilds” exhibit

Courtesy: The Great Plains Zoo

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Visitors can now add cute Koalas to the list of more than 1,000 animals that they can enjoy this summer at the Great Plains Zoo.

Two male Koalas, Moki and Burra, are a part of the Zoo’s “Koala Wilds” exhibit, now open through Labor Day. The Koalas can be viewed daily, free with Zoo admission.

“We have been working for years to bring Koalas to the Great Plains Zoo, and are excited to introduce these unique animals to our visitors,” said Elizabeth A. Whealy, President and CEO of the Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History. “Koalas are rare in North American zoos; the Great Plains Zoo is honored to partner with San Diego Zoo Global to bring Moki and Burra to Sioux Falls.”

Koalas are native to the eucalyptus forests of southeastern and eastern Australia, and they are an uncommon animal found in zoos.

Only 10 large zoos, located on the east and west coasts and large cities in Ohio, care for Koalas. Moki and Burra are on loan through San Diego Zoo Global’s Koala Loan Program.

The Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Visit the Zoo online at www.greatzoo.org or call 605-367-7003 for more information about the Zoo and Museum.