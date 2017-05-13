Motorcyclist Dies in Highway 81 Crash North of Yankton

YANKTON, S.D. – A 60-year-old man died Saturday in a motorcycle-vehicle crash that occurred north of Yankton.

The names of the man and the other driver are not being released pending notification of families. They were the only persons involved.

A 2010 Harley Davidson motorcycle was northbound on U.S. Highway 81 when it passed another vehicle while traveling in the southbound lane. The motorcycle collided with a southbound 2014 Ford Fusion, which tried to avoid the collision. The driver was thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.

The other driver, a female, was uninjured. She was wearing a seatbelt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Other agencies on scene were the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office, Yankton County Ambulance and Yankton Fire and Rescue. A portion of U.S. Highway 81 was closed to traffice for a time.