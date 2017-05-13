MVP’s Highlight Final Day Of Summit Track Championships For SDSU & USD

NDSU Takes Team Titles

FARGO, N.D. — The Summit League Outdoor Track & Field Championships concluded in Fargo on Saturday afternoon. Click on the video viewer to watch highlights! Team standings and recaps are below.

Summit League Championships

Men’s Team Scores

1. NDSU (253)

2. SDSU (199)

3. USD (193)

Women’s Team Scores

1. NDSU (335)

2. SDSU (199)

3. USD (193)

USD

FARGO, N.D.–South Dakota captured seven events on the final day of the Summit League Outdoor Track & Field Championships to bring the total to 11 Summit League champions on Schlanser Track.

The Coyote women finished runner-up in the race for the team title with 241 points while the Coyote men took third with 194 points. North Dakota State swept the men’s and women’s team races. USD’s women place second for the third-straight year.

South Dakota senior Amber Eichkorn was named the 2017 Summit League Women’s Track Championship MVP. Eichkorn became the first female Coyote to earn an MVP award at the outdoor meet by scoring 26 points in the three days. Eichkorn swept the 10,000 and 5,000 meters for the third time in her career and placed third in the 1,500 meters.

The 2017 Summit League Women’s Newcomer of the Championship was USD freshman Britny Kerr. It marks the fifth time a Coyote has garnered the women’s award. Kerr collected 15 points by finishing third in the 110 hurdles, fourth in the high jump, sixth in the heptathlon and eighth in the triple jump.

Setting a new Summit League Championship record, freshman Chris Nilsen soared over 18 feet, 1 inch, to capture the men’s pole vault. Classmate Ethan Bray vaulted a personal best 17-5. Five different USD vaulters have won the men’s pole vault consecutively since 2013.

Junior Gawain Williams captured his third-straight title in the men’s 100 meters with a clocking of 10.40 seconds. Senior Jack Thony captured all-Summit honors in 10.65 seconds for third and sophomore Joe Reagan placed fourth.

Eichkorn led wire to wire in the 5,000 meters to capture her sixth overall Summit League title outdoors. She crossed the tape in the 5,000 meters in 17:06.76. The Coyotes scored 25 points in the event with sophomore Megan Billington earning all-Summit honors in third with a time of 17:34.04. Junior Lindsay Joyce and sophomore Madeline Huglen took fourth and fifth, respectively.

Junior Shanice Cannigan defended her Summit League title in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 13.76 seconds. Kerr placed third for all-league honors in a collegiate best 14.13 seconds. Sophomore Haley Bruggeman and freshman Carmen Bermudez took sixth and seventh, respectively.

Senior Jay Cooper swept the men’s 110-meter and 400-meter hurdles. Cooper defended the 400 hurdles by tying his personal best time of 52.46 seconds. He added his first title in the 110 hurdles with a personal best of 14.31 seconds. Junior Tomas Kamenik placed fourth in the 400 hurdles while sophomore Hunter Leighton and freshman Dennis Parsley took sixth and seventh in the 110 hurdles.

The men’s 4×100-meter relay captured USD’s third title in the event with a time of 40.41 seconds. Thony led off, Reagan and freshman Sam Clark ran the middle legs and Williams anchored the relay.

The women’s 4×100-meter relay of sophomore Karina Dufoe, Cannigan, freshman Samara Spencer and freshman Tasheka Gordon broke the South Dakota program record with a clocking of 45.87 seconds. The relay finished runner-up.

South Dakota swept second through fifth in the men’s discus. Sophomore Ben Hammer and senior Dustin Valind earned all-Summit honors in second and third, respectively. Hammer sent the discus 173-1 and Valind launched it 171-11. Juniors Ethan Fenchel and Jacob Barents took fourth and fifth.

Sophomores Jacob Simmons and Eldon Warner garnered all-league honors in the 1,500 meters with a pair of career best times. Simmons finished runner-up in 3:50.02, while Warner crossed the line in 3:50.99.

Warner and Simmons also took third and fourth, respectively, in the 800 meters. Warner was edged out at the line to finish third in 1:52.11.

Eichkorn clocked 4:29.58 for third in the 1,500 meters while leading a pack of Coyotes across the finish line. Senior Nicole Schmidt took fourth, Joyce was fifth and Huglen finished sixth.

Junior Brooke Ireland set a new personal best of 55.19 seconds in the 400 meters to place third and capture all-league honors.

Three members of the women’s 4×100 relay, Dufoe, Spencer and Gordon, swept third through fifth in the open 100 meters, respectively. Dufoe clocked 11.93 seconds, one hundredth of a second off her personal best, to take home all-Summit honors. Dufoe added a fifth-place finish in the 200 meters.

Cannigan added a third-place finish in the 400 hurdles in 1:03.03 for all-league honors. Bruggeman took seventh.

Senior Meghan Dennis and sophomore Molly Schiermeyer took fourth and seventh, respectively, in the discus.

Sophomore Brennan Schmidt placed fifth in the 400 meters.

Spencer took fifth in the triple jump.

Thony added a seventh-place finish in the 200 meters.

To cap off his third distance race in three days, junior Brice Cowman placed seventh in the 5,000 meters.

Joyce completed her trifecta of races with an eighth-place finish in the 800 meters.

A condensed list of the Coyotes’ 11 Summit League champions and the 2017 Summit League Championship award winners are available below.

2017 Summit League Champions

Women’s pole vault: Emily Grove, 13-7 ¾

Women’s 10,000 meters: Amber Eichkorn, 35:57.60

Women’s shot put: Danielle Waldner, 56-11 ½

Men’s high jump: Zack Anderson, 7-1

Men’s 4×100 relay: Jack Thony, Joe Regan, Sam Clark, Gawain Williams, 40.41

Women’s 100 hurdles: Shanice Cannigan, 13.76

Men’s 110 hurdles: Jay Cooper, 14.31

Men’s 100 meters: Gawain Williams, 10.40

Men’s pole vault: Chris Nilsen, 18-1

Men’s 400 hurdles: Jay Cooper, 52.46

Women’s 5,000 meters: Amber Eichkorn, 17:06.76

2017 Summit League Championship Award Winners

Women’s Track MVP: Amber Eichkorn, USD

Women’s Field MVP: Katelyn Weimerskirch, NDSU

Women’s Newcomer of the Year: Britny Kerr, USD

Men’s Track MVP: Kyle Burdick, SDSU

Men’s Field MVP: Steffan Stroh, NDSU & Bryant Courter, SDSU

Men’s Newcomer of the Year: Bryant Courter, SDSU

SDSU

FARGO, N.D. – South Dakota State won three titles on the final day of the 2017 Summit League Outdoor Track and Field Championships as the Jackrabbit men took second and the SDSU women were third.

The men rallied late in the team race and finished with 199 points, scoring 29 points in the final two events to top South Dakota’s 193 team points. North Dakota State won the men’s competition with 253 points.

“As much as things at the indoor championships went our way, it was the opposite at the outdoors where we had to fight through some adversity,” head coach Rod DeHaven said. “Our guys rallied and did a great job of getting us back over the top towards a second-place finish, and I’m really proud of the way we fought. That’s all we can ask of those guys, and they did a great job.”

The women had 107.5 points, far ahead of fourth-place Western Illinois’ 43.5 points. North Dakota State won with 335 points and South Dakota had 241 points.

“Our women’s team had some nice performances on the final day,” DeHaven said. “All those second-place finishes were great for our team, and I thought we put great effort out there. We need to get a little more depth, continue to grow and gain maturity as we close the gap.”

After taking first in yesterday’s long jump, Bryant Courter took home the men’s triple jump title Saturday with a distance of 50-2.75 en route to being named the 2017 Summit League Outdoor Track and Field Championships Men’s Newcomer of the Year.. Four other Jackrabbits placed in the top eight, as Josh Dotson (48-3.25), Jake Lieberg (47-8.5) and Ephram Albrecht (46-6.25) were Nos. 3, 4 and 5, while JJ Hejna (46-0.75) finished seventh.

Alejandro Sanchez won a title of his own in the 800 meter run, cruising across the line in 1:51.99 while his teammate Cal Lawton was just .12 behind and took home a second-place finish. Josh Goehring (1:53.81) placed as well in the event, finishing sixth.

Kyle Burdick was another repeat champion for the Jacks, winning today’s 1,500 meter run in 3:46.86 after claiming Friday’s 10,000 meter race. Burdick narrowly missed taking his third title by finishing second in the men’s 5,000 meter run (14:55.04). Burdick was named the 2017 Summit League Outdoor Track and Field Championships Men’s Track Most Valuable Player.

Alongside Burdick as place-winners in the 1,500 meter run was Brendan Sage (3:57.32) and Joel Reichow (4:01.26).

At 5,000 meters, SDSU again placed five in the top eight as Burdick, Trevor Capra (15:00.64) and Reichow (15:03.59) sat in second, third and fourth. Just outside of the top five, Lukas Nelson placed sixth in a time of 15:13.87, and Micah Mather (15:29.06) closed the scoring in eighth.

SDSU put two in the top eight of the men’s pole vault, as Regan Francom tied for third at 15-9.25 and Anthony Andera was eighth at 14-9.50.

Mason Leiseth was the lone place-winner for State in the men’s discus throw, as the senior had a distance of 162-01.

Jake Lieberg finished third in the 110 meter hurdles (14.77) and fifth at the 400 meter distance (54.12), while Landon Larson was fifth in the 100 meter dash (10.74) and third in the 200 meter spring (21.33). Sam Zenner raced alongside Larson at 100 meters and put up an eighth-place finish in 11.03.

Dru Kenny and Anthony Bachmeier placed seventh and eighth in the men’s 400 meter dash, putting up times of 50.01 and 50.32, respectively.

In the relay’s, SDSU’s 4×100 meter team of Dru Kenny, Larson, Belhaj and Zenner finished fifth in 42.05, and the 4×400 meter group of Larson, Sanchez, Kenny and Belhaj was third in 3:13.4.

The SDSU women turned in five second-place finishes, just missing titles on the competition’s final day.

Kasie Vollmer started the day by tossing 160-05 in the discus throw for a runner-up finish, claiming the lone top eight field event finish for the Jackrabbit women.

Emily Donnay was second in the women’s 1,500 meter run with a time of 4:27.24 and followed with a second-place finish at 5,000 meters in 17:14.91. Emily Berzonasky (17:53.76) was sixth for SDSU at 5,000 meters, joining Donnay on the podium.

The 100 meter hurdles saw Jaymie O’Connor (14.06) take second, Marissia Hagedorn (14.27) finish fourth and Rhyan Pettaway (14.90) came in eighth. At 400 meters, Cailyn Schreurs (1:03.44), Evelyn Klein (1:04.21) and Hagedorn (1:05.22) finished fourth, sixth and eighth in hurdles.

Kayla McDonald finished eighth in the 100 meter dash with a time of 12.16 to snag a team point for the Jacks, while she and Miatta Flemister-Smith finished fourth and sixth at 200 meters in 24.70 and 25.07, respectively.

Jacleen Patterson (56.39), Savannah Dolezal (56.46) and Sebern (58.92) were fourth, sixth and eighth for the Jacks at 400 meters, while Oksana Covey (2:09.48) finished third and Krista Steele (2:12.77) joined her on the podium in sixth at 800 meters.

The SDSU 4×100 relay squad of Delany Carlson, Vanessa Lane, McDonald and Patterson put up a time of 47.27 to place third, and the 4×400 team (Dolezal, Patterson, Lane and Covey) finished second in 3:47.21.

Up Next

Qualified individuals will compete in the NCAA West Preliminaries, May 25-27 in Austin, Texas. The top 48 regionally declared student-athletes and top 24 regionally declared relay teams will compete. Final announcements will come midweek.