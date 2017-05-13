Record Performances For Northern, USF & Augie On Final Day of NSIC Championships

Outdoor Track & Field Season Concludes

ST. PAUL, MN — The 2017 NSIC Outdoor Track & Field Championships concluded on Saturday afternoon in St. Paul, Minnesota. Click on the video viewer to watch highlights! Recaps and team standings are below.

Team Standings

NSIC Championships

Men’s Team Standings

1. MSU-Mankato (247)

2. Sioux Falls (120)

4. Augustana (69)

5. SMSU (68)

9. Northern State (48)

Women’s Team Standings

1. Winona State (134)

4. Augustana (87)

6. Northern State (70)

10. Sioux Falls (32.50)

14. SMSU (4)

USF

PAUL, Minn. – Adding two more titles to their haul, University of Sioux Falls Track & Field wrapped up competition at the 2017 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Outdoor Championships on Saturday. The Cougars finished a program-best second on the men’s side with 120 team points while Miranda Phipps’s All-NSIC throw in the women’s javelin on Saturday helped the Cougars finish 10th with 32.5 points.

Steven Brown and Jacob Zebedee both earned individual conference championships on Friday and a pair of familiar faces would add two more on the final day of competition. Teddy Frid won the men’s 110-meter hurdles, his second victory when including the NSIC decathlon title he captured two weeks ago, and his runner-up finish in the 400-meter hurdles helped him to earn the high-point scorer honor as he was responsible for 29.5 team points. After breaking a two decade-old school record, Mason Phillips held up to his top prelim time in the 800-meter run and kicked his way to victory.

After Frid’s teammates scored in the opening events of Saturday’s competition, he took to the track and earned the Cougars’ fourth victory of the conference championships and his second conference title of the season. Frid shook off any distractions in the race and dominated as the top seed with a 14.74-second time to win the title.

With one victory in his belt, Frid continued to thrive at the conference meet. Less than 24 hours after he broke the men’s 400-meter hurdles record while running the event for the first time this year, he shattered his own mark while taking second. The South St. Paul, Minn. native was second only to the top-seeded athlete and Frid’s 53.37-second time set a new USF record by nearly a second.

Preceding Frid’s impressive run in the 400-meter hurdles by just a matter of minutes, Phillips had to live up to the billing of a record-breaking run in the men’s 800-meter run prelims that earned him the top seed for the finals. Phillips dusted the 22-year old record on Friday and some savvy racing earned him the title one day later. The Bailey, Colo. native sat comfortably in the pack before making his move at the halfway point. With his long stride pulling him past his competitors, Phillips had built a gap ahead of the chase pack and held off a spirited challenge in the final 50 meters to win the race in 1:52.86.

Opening the day with the 4×100-meter relay, Sioux Falls men got on the board and nearly broke the third USF record of the weekend. Jonathon Rowe, Evan Hagen, Cody Buer and Cole Buer completed their combined lap in 42.27 seconds, which earned them fourth place and the No. 2 time in USF history. The women’s quartet of Sarah Troescher, Jessica Justin, Maggie Rauh and Justine Zylstra narrowly missed the top eight while recording the ninth-fastest time in USF history at 48.96 seconds.

Nick Lawson and Josh Liester seized their opportunities to add to the USF point haul, placing top five in the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase. Lawson turned in a personal-best 9:38.70 and earned All-NSIC honors by placing third while Liester steadily improved his place with each lap and he crossed the finish line in first with a big personal-best of 9:41.43.

With the men’s 1,500-meter run, freshman Zach Lundberg began his busy day in which he scored in three grueling distance races. Even though he’s in his first year of collegiate competition, Lundberg battled with two of the top Division II runners in the 1,500, where he placed fourth and at 3:55.16. Only an hour later, he contested the men’s 800-meter run and his effort earned a point for the Cougars after he crossed in eighth in 1:57.01.

Lundberg joined fellow distance mates Phillips and NSIC men’s 10k champion Steven Brown in the penultimate race of the day, the 5,000-meter run. Brown went head-to-head with MSU Moorhead’s Cody Christ and the heat of the day, which had pushed above 80 degrees at this point. While Brown pulled away from Christ to earn the men’s 10k title on day one, Christ would get his USF adversary back, but Brown never gave in, but his late challenge only padded his runner-up position, which was earned in 15:01.00. In what his coaches described as a gutsy performance, Lundberg never let go of a top-eight position throughout the race, and he earned two more points for the USF men by placing seventh in 15:20.16. Phillips narrowly missed out on the top eight, bouncing back from his 800-meter win to take 10th in the 5k at 15:39.89.

Despite the Cougars’ success on the track, USF’s field event athletes weren’t to be outdone. Miranda Phipps came up big for the USF women’s team in the javelin throw and earned all-conference honors in the process. With her last two throws, Phipps moved into the top four of the competition and her final throw of 36.47 meters (119 feet-8 inches) moved her into third for All-NSIC honors and also improved her all-time USF standing to No. 6.

In the final men’s field event action of the day, another USF freshman stepped up for the Cougars in a big way. Christian Gruschin was on his game in the men’s discus, recording five straight throws over 46 meters and he earned a spot in the finals with his first toss of the day. Once in the finals, Gruschin uncorked a 48.52-meter (159-2) toss, which moved him into second place, where he stayed to earn runner-up and All-NSIC honors.

Results from Saturday’s events not included above are listed below

Women’s 3,000-meter Steeplechase: Rebecca Goertzen, 12th, 11:49.59

Montana Belford, 15th, 12:02.57

Women’s 4×400-meter relay:

Jessica Justin, Kara Koth, Keegan Day, Justine Zylstra, 12th, 4:09.32

Women’s Triple Jump: Jessica Justin, 10th, 11.30m/37-1.00

Jada Carr, 13th, 11.11m/36-5.50

Justine Zylstra, 14th, 11.09m/36-4.75

Clara Paul, 15th, 10.99m/36-0.75

Kara Koth, 23rd, 10.37m/34-0.25

Women’s Discus Throw: Jaimie McNamee, 9th, 40.31m/132-3

Ashley Ostrem, 15th, 38.22m/125-5

Women’s Javelin Throw: Ashley Ostrem, 12th, 31.95m/104-10

Men’s 4×400-meter relay:

Tyler Slaba, Cody Buer, Israel Parsons, Jase Kraft, 11th, 3:29.98

Men’s Triple Jump: Austin Schaffer, 17th, 12.82m/42-0.75

Men’s Discus Throw: Chandler Nelson, 10th, 42.94m/140-10

Men’s Javelin Throw: Luke Wuesthoff, 15th, 42.04m/137-11

Teddy Frid, 16th, 41.13m/134-11

Israel Parsons, 26th, 36.85m/120-11

Northern State

St. Paul, Minn. – The Northern State University Wolves continued to turn heads on day two of the NSIC Outdoor Track and Field Championships finishing sixth overall on the women’s side and ninths on the men’s side. The NSU women earned 70 team points, while the men tallied 48.

Hanneke Oosterwegel kicked things off for the NSU women taking fourth in the 100m dash with a time of 11.90. The sophomore went on to a third place finish in the 100m hurdles with a time of 14.01. She finally capped off her day winning the 400m hurdles in the NSIC record time of 58.83. The event win marks the second NSIC Championship of her career.

Dakotah Bullen matched her runner-up performance from a night ago finishing second in the 5000m run. The senior crossed the line at 17:14.53. Paige Larson finished fifth overall in the 3000m steeplechase, hitting the line at 11:19.90.

The Northern State women’s relays broke two school records in the 4x100m and 4x400m. The 4x100m team of Elizabeth Raecke , Toni-Ann Ingram , Madison Barnes , and Oosterwegel finished fourth overall with a time of 47.44. The 4x400m team of Barnes, Raecke, Molly Wynn , and Oosterwegel finished in 3:54.07 in seventh place.

The Wolves moved to the throwing events where Michaela Schlecht won the first conference title of her career in the javelin. The senior threw 37.65m besting the competition by nearly a meter. Coming in second place was fellow senior Trevez Bridgewater with a 36.94m toss. The pair each earned All-Conference accolades.

Itoitz Rodriguez opened the day for the NSU men finishing second in the 400m dash with a personal record time of 47.88. Zachary Ulmer continued the solid day taking fourth overall in the 800m run with a time of 1:54.28. Adam Leach kept the distance events rolling for the Wolves finishing sixth in the 1500m run, hitting the line at 3:59.09.

Kelson Brewer capped of his solid freshman season finishing third in the 400m hurdles. The All-Conference honor marks the first of his career as he finished with a time of 53.59. The 4x400m relay team took runner-up honors behind Minnesota State. Itoitz Rodriguez , Isaiha Fletcher , Zachery Six, and Luke Wietgrefe finished with a time of 3:17.36.

Monte Meyerink continued the strong tradition of NSU javelin throwers, finishing third in the event with a 52.44m for All-Conference honors.

The Wolves will now wait to see who has qualified for the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships set for May 25-27.