SDSU Works Extras To Beat Fort Wayne In Clinch Postseason Bid

Jacks 11-2 Win Locks Up Summit League Tournament Spot

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – South Dakota State scored nine times in the top of the 10th inning, clinching a berth in the Summit League Baseball Championship tournament with an 11-2 victory over Fort Wayne Saturday afternoon at Mastodon Field.

With their fourth consecutive win, the Jackrabbits improved to 21-22 overall and 14-12 in The Summit League. Fort Wayne dropped to 8-39 overall and 3-23 in league play. Coupled with a loss by Omaha Saturday afternoon at Oral Roberts, SDSU secured a top-four finish in the league standings and will make its eighth appearance in Summit League postseason play in nine years.

With the game tied at 2-all, SDSU sent 14 men to the plate in the nine-run 10th inning. Anthony Schneider started the rally with a leadoff single. He moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Tony Kjolsing, and, after a walk to Luke Ringhofer, scored the go-ahead run on a double by Matt Johnson.

Each of the next four Jackrabbit runs in the inning scored on consecutive bases-loaded walks to Josh Kunzmann, Philip Jacobson, Landon Badger and Skyler Wenninger. Schneider then posted his second hit of the inning to score another run and Ringhofer followed two batters later with a two-run single.

Chris Halbur, who pitched a scoreless bottom of the ninth, earned his third victory of the season.

Jackrabbit starter Tyler Olmstead limited Fort Wayne to one run – a solo home run by Garrett Mohler in the fifth – on three hits over six innings. He struck out three and walked one.

Schneider, who was 3-for-6 and scored three runs, led off the game with a double and scored on a sacrifice fly by Ringhofer to give the Jackrabbits a 1-0, first-inning lead.

Matt Johnson, who led SDSU at the plate by going 4-for-5, gave the Jackrabbits a momentary 2-1 lead in the top of the eighth with his team-leading 11th home run of the season.

After leaving two men in scoring position against Jackrabbit reliever Derek Feige in the seventh, Fort Wayne tied the game an inning later as Jake Weber doubled with one out and came across with the tying run on a single by Jacob Dickson.

SDSU held a 13-7 advantage in hits. Weber was the lone player with more than one hit for the Mastodons.

UP NEXT

The series finale is set for 1 p.m. Eastern Time (noon Central) on Sunday. Senior right-hander Ethan Kenkel is the scheduled starter for the Jackrabbits.

NOTES

* The Jackrabbits lead the season series, 5-0

* SDSU improved to 2-2 in extra-inning games this season, with both wins coming against Fort Wayne (1-0 on March 31 was the other Jackrabbit victory)

* The Jackrabbits scored nine runs in an inning for the second time this season against Fort Wayne (seventh inning of April 1 game)

* Matt Johnson became the 18th player in program history to record 200 career hits, reaching the milestone with a first-inning single

* Matt Johnson‘s home run was the 25th of his career

* Newt Johnson and Tony Kjolsing each extended their hitting streaks to seven games

* Skyler Wenninger reached base for the 13th consecutive game, which is the longest active streak by a Jackrabbit

* Wenninger drew three of the 10 walks issued to Jackrabbit hitters

* Halbur lowered his earned run average to 0.70 and has struck out 30 batters in 18 appearances, covering 25 2/3 innings

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 11, FORT WAYNE 2 [10 inn.]

SDSU 100 000 010 9 11-13-1

FW 000 010 010 0 2-7-1

SDSU: Tyler Olmstead, Derek Feige (7), Chris Halbur (9), Hunter Even (10) and Luke Ringhofer. FW: Chase Phelps, Damian Helm (5) , Tanner McAnich (7), Cameron Boyd (8), Tanner Hart (10), Josh Van Beek (10), Duane Miller (10) and Dylan Wilbert.

W-Halbur (3-0). L-Boyd (0-8). Save-none.

HR: SDSU-Matt Johnson (11); FW-Garrett Mohler (1).