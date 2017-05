Sioux Fall Thunder Drop Inaugural Game

Dakota Fusion Score Three Unanswered Goals And Win 3-1

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — For the first time since 2007, Sioux Falls has a soccer team to call its own.

We’ll have to wait a little longer for the first win.

The Sioux Falls Thunder, a new member of the 96-team semi-pro National Premier Soccer League, dropped their first ever game to the Dakota Fusion 3-1 on Saturday night at Yankton Trails Park in Sioux Falls. Click on the video viewer for highlights!