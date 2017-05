SIOUXPERCON Returns For Second Year

Cosplay Events Brings Fans From All Over The Universe

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.— SIOUXPERCON, a cosplay fandom event, returns to the Best Western Ramkota Hotel.

Proceeds for the event go to REACH Literacy in Sioux Falls as well as the JY6 Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

The event runs through Sunday, May 14th from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

For more information on SIOUXPERCON, visit their website here.