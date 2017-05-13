Storm Win Again At Green Bay

Sioux Falls Improves To 10-1 With 44-24 Win
GREEN BAY, WI  —  For the third time in a month, and second time in Green Bay, the Sioux Falls Storm snuffed out the Blizzard.

The Storm improved to 10-1 with a 44-24 victory at Green Bay on Saturday night in IFL action.

Quarterback Lorenzo Brown went 9-13 through the air for 93 yards and a touchdown while rushing for two scores on 15 carries and a game-high 61 yards.  Robbie Rouse carried 13 times for 48 yards and a score.  Former South Dakota Coyote Eric Shufford scored a rushing touchdown for the second consecutive game.

The Storm host Green Bay next Saturday at 7:05.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!

