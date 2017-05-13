Wilbur the Coyote Makes a Return to the Sioux Empire

A Sioux-lebrity was unveiled at Siouxpercon Saturday afternoon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- A Sioux-lebrity was unveiled at Siouxpercon Saturday afternoon.

“Wilbur” the mascot of the former arcade restaurant Gigglebees met with fans, new and old.

This is the first time the coyote character has made a public appearance in almost a decade.

Wilbur tells KDLT News he couldn’t believe people remembered him.

“The reception was truly amazing. I just couldn’t have asked for anything better. These are real people I absolutely love. I mean, they’re people who basically love, love to get together, love to have fun,” he said.

Wilbur says he plans to stay in the Sioux Falls spotlight.

He is planning to take part in volunteer appearances around the Sioux Empire.