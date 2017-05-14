Dobmeier Repeats As Silver Shootout Champion

Abbreviated Racing Season Begins At Badlands Motor Speedway

BRANDON, S.D. — For the first time since it originally opened as Husets in 1957, there will be no season champion at Badlands Motor Speedway because there is no season. Though there won’t be a full racing schedule as the track seeks a new owner an abbreviated six race schedule began last night with the second annual Folkens Brothers Silver Shootout.

The winners collecting their pay in 10 ounce silver bars

The outlaw sprint feature was won for a second straight year by Mark Dobmeier. With the victory he took home $15,000.

John Lamberts took the 305 Spring Car Feature for $1700 and Darrin Korthals took the Late Model Street Stocks feature.

