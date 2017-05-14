Experienced Jackrabbit Golfers Ready To Tee Off At NCAA Regional

SDSU Making 2nd Straight NCAA Tournament Appearance

BROOKINGS, S.D. — The Summit League men’s golf champion South Dakota State Jackrabbits begin NCAA Regional play tomorrow in California with a pretty good idea of what to expect. After all this is the second straight season the Rabbits won the Summit and advanced to college golf’s version of the big dance.

A year ago they made their first ever regional appearance in Kohler, Wisconsin and finished 11th out of the 13 team field.

Along with that experience, head coach Casey Van Damme is familiar with the Stanford course they’ll be playing.

SDSU will tee off tomorrow at about 12:20 PM Central Standard Time. The three round, 54 hole tournament concludes Wednesday.