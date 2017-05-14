Flower Shop Stays Open For Mother’s Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Flowers and Mother’s Day always seem to go well together.

That meant putting in extra hours for workers at one Sioux Falls store.

Meredith and Bridget’s Flower Shop, on Minnesota Avenue, is usually closed on Sundays, but they opened for two hours today, just so customers could pick up deliveries or make a last minute stop for mom.

Store owners say their busiest times are usually the days leading up to the big holiday.

“We do most of our deliveries on Friday and Saturday for Mother’s Day, I think people just want to take Sunday’s, easy and so they order early,” says Co-Owner of Meredith & Bridget’s Flower Shop Meredith Peterson.

The shop makes hundreds of flower arrangements for its two biggest holidays, Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day.