Gunshots Ring Out Near USF & Sanford Health

Police investigating disturbance where shots were fired

Sioux Falls police are investigating a report of gunshots fired near the University of Sioux Falls and Sanford Health campuses.

Sunday afternoon, just after 2:30 p.m., police were called to the area of 24th Street and Menlo Avenue for a report of multiple gunshots fired in the area. Officers did not find any victims with injuries. Investigators say a firearm was discharged during a disturbance before someone called 911. If you have any information that can help police, you’re asked to call the police department or CrimeStoppers at 605-367-7007.

Police asked people nearby to stay inside during the investigation.

A Sanford Health spokesperson tells KDLT News that its main campus was put on lockdown during the incident, which means anyone entering the hospital had to speak with a security officer first. People who were already on campus were asked to stay there. The lockdown was lifted around 5:45 p.m.