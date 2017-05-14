Lincoln Co. Sheriff’s Dept. Looking Into Weekend Vandalism

HARRISBURG, S.D. – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department is looking for the person responsible for vandalizing a baseball field concession stand.

The department believes the vandalism happened overnight or in the early morning hours of Sunday.

Multiple messages were spray painted on the concession stand including the words ‘you suck’, ‘yolo’ and ‘f*** off’.

The Sheriff’s Department says the Harrisburg city maintenance and the school maintenance workers do a great job keeping Harrisburg clean.

And that “this type of vandalism is not going to be tolerated.”

The case is currently under investigation.

If anyone has any information about this crime, the Sheriff’s Department is asking to call them at 605-764-5651.

Or call Crime Stoppers Of The Sioux Empire at 605-367-7007.