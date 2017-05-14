Remembering Moms on Mother’s Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Many celebrated moms Sunday by taking them out to eat, giving them flowers, presents or cards. But, not everyone gets the opportunity to do this. Some made a special visit on Mother’s Day to honor moms who have passed away.

“I just can’t put into words how much I miss her, she helped me immensely in everything,” says Kenneth DeBoer about his late wife.

DeBoer is talking about his beloved wife of 53 years and the mother of his children, Patricia DeBoer. It’s the first Mother’s Day that Kenneth and his son, Tim, have spent without her. In honor of Patricia, they planted her favorite yellow roses to keep her memory alive.

“She was always there for us and so we just always want to be there for her,” says Tim DeBoer of his late mother.

Many people made a special stop to Mount Pleasant Cemetery this weekend in memory of their mothers.

For Maggie Rabenberg, it’s a visit that comes far too soon after her mother Colleen died unexpectedly of heart failure earlier this year.

“She always smiled through everything, and just rolled with the punches I guess and that’s just amazing. I guess I still don’t know, how she was so strong through all that,” says Maggie Rabenberg of her late mother.

Despite Sunday being a hard day, there was still something for Maggie to smile about, when she saw her mother’s headstone.

“Her birthday is next Sunday, so we were really hoping to have it in before her birthday and now it’s here before Mother’s Day, so it’s really nice to be able to have that,” says Rabenberg.

And that’s the thing about moms: even when they are gone, their legacy continues to live on.

“My mother adopted me when I was five years old, from a very difficult situation and so she lives in my heart,” says Kathryn Stevens of her late mother.

We want to say a special thank you, to all the families for sharing their stories about their beloved moms.