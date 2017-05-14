SDSU Completes Series & Season Sweep At Fort Wayne

Jacks Win Mothers Day Finale 10-5
Zach Borg
FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Ethan Kenkel pitched seven strong innings and the South Dakota State offense scored in each of the first four innings as the Jackrabbits completed a series sweep of Fort Wayne with a 10-5 victory Sunday afternoon at Mastodon Field.

The Jackrabbits, who also swept the season series, 6-0, improved to 22-22 overall and remained in third place in the Summit League standings with a 15-12 mark. Last-place Fort Wayne dropped to 8-40 overall and 3-24 in league play.

SDSU scored single runs in each of the first two innings before putting three runs on the board in the third. Matt Johnson plated Tony Kjolsing on a groundout for the first run of the game, while Josh Kunzmann tripled and scored on a Landon Badger single in the second. Freshman Jake Thompson knocked in all three third-inning runs with a double to right field.

The Mastodons answered with a run of their own in the home half of the third as Brady Hettinger tripled and scored on a groundout off the bat of Jake Weber.

The top of the Jackrabbit lineup accounted for the next three runs as SDSU built its lead to 8-1 through six innings. Luke Ringhofer delivered a run-scoring single in the fourth and Kjolsing added a solo homer in the sixth. Ringhofer followed Kjolsing’s homer with his fourth hit of the game, a single, and later scored on a base hit by Matt Johnson.

Kenkel, meanwhile, held Fort Wayne to one run until tiring in the seventh, when he allowed a two-run single to Travis Upp. A senior right-hander, Kenkel finished the longest outing of his career with two walks and only one strikeout as he scattered nine hits.

Philip Jacobson and Skyler Wenninger tallied run-scoring singles in the top of the ninth to close the scoring for the Jackrabbits. Fort Wayne countered with a pair of runs against the Jackrabbit bullpen in the bottom of the ninth on an infield single by Jacob Dickson and sacrifice fly by Brandon Yoho.

SDSU finished with a 15-12 advantage in hits. Besides Ringhofer’s four-hit day, Kjolsing went 3-for-5 with three runs scored. Dickson and Upp were two of Fort Wayne’s four players to record a pair of hits.

UP NEXT
The Jackrabbits are scheduled to open their final Summit League series of the season Thursday afternoon, hosting Omaha. First pitch is slated for 3 p.m. at Erv Huether Field.

NOTES
* The Jackrabbits recorded double figures for runs in all three games of the series, outscoring Fort Wayne, 33-10
* SDSU out-hit the Mastodons, .377 to .215, collecting 46 hits compared to 23 by Fort Wayne in the three-game set
* The Jackrabbits’ current five-game winning streak is their longest of the season
* Kjolsing extended his hitting streak to eight games and raised his batting average to .310
* Wenninger has reached base safely in 14 consecutive games
* Ringhofer recorded the third four-hit game of his career and ended the series 8-for-14 (.571 batting average) with four runs batted in and six runs scored

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 10, FORT WAYNE 5
SDSU 113 102 002 10-15-2
FW 001 000 202 5-12-0
SDSU: Ethan Kenkel, Quinn Reimers (8), Austin Kost (9), Brett Mogen (9) and Luke Ringhofer. FW: Jordan Martin, Mitchell Ley (5) and Dylan Wilbert.
W-Kenkel (3-1). L-Martin (2-7). Save-none.
HR: SDSU-Tony Kjolsing (3).

