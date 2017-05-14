SMSU’s Sears & USF’s Hagen Win NSIC Elite 18 Award

Honoring Classroom & Athletic Achievement

ST. PAUL, MN — A pair of local track and field standouts have been honored for their athletic and classroom achievements. Rhiannon Sears of SMSU and Evan Hagen of Sioux Falls were honored with the NSIC’s Elite 18 award yesterday at the conference championships. Watch the video viewer to see the award and read more below!

SMSU’s Sears

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Rhiannon Sears of Southwest Minnesota State University was named the 2017 NSIC Elite 18 Award winner for women’s outdoor track & field. Sears was presented the award during the post championship ceremony at the NSIC Outdoor Track & Field Championships, which were held the past two days at Sea Foam Stadium on the campus of Concordia University, St. Paul. Sears is the first athlete from SMSU to earn the NSIC Elite 18 Award.

Sears is a junior majoring in biology and chemistry and holds a 4.00 grade point average. The Pierre, South Dakota, native was named an NSIC Scholar-Athlete early this year and is an academic All-NSIC honoree. She is team captain for the throws team and has competed in the hammer throw, weight throw, shot put and discus during her Mustang career. She had a season best hammer throw of 139-11 at the NSIC vs. MIAA Showdown, where she placed 15th. Sears finished 28th in the hammer throw at the NSIC Championships with a toss of 40.95 meters.

As part of the NSIC 25th Anniversary celebration, the NSIC Elite 18 Award was instituted to recognize the true essence of the student-athlete by honoring the individual who has reached the pinnacle of competition at the NSIC Championship level in his or her sport, while also achieving the highest academic standard among his or her peers. The NSIC Elite 18 award is presented to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative grade-point average participating at the finals site for each of the NSIC’s 18 Championships.

USF’s Hagen

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Evan Hagen of the University of Sioux Falls was named the 2017 NSIC Elite 18 Award winner for men’s outdoor track & field. Hagen was presented the award during the post championship ceremony at the NSIC Outdoor Track & Field Championships, which were held the past two days at Sea Foam Stadium on the campus of Concordia University, St. Paul. Hagen becomes the second Cougar to earn the Elite 18 Award this season as he joins Austin Schaffer who won for football last fall.

Hagen is a sophomore majoring in business administration and holds a 3.97 grade point average. The Shakopee, Minnesota, native ranks sixth in the NSIC in the long jump with a season best leap of 23-3.5 at the Butler-Greeno Dual. He has also competed in sprints and relays for the Cougars this season. He finished seventh in the long jump at the NSIC Championships with a leap of 22-6.5 inches, scoring two points for the Cougars.

