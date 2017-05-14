Two Arrested In Early Morning Stabbing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Two men have been arrested for their reported involvement in a stabbing early Sunday morning.

Sioux Falls Police were dispatched to the 700 block of South Charlotte Avenue just before 3 a.m. for a stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers saw a vehicle leaving the area at a high speed.

An officer stopped that vehicle and located a 20-year-old male with a stab wound in his back and another in his shoulder/neck area.

The victim was transported to a hospital and sustained non-life threatening injuries.

According to the press release, while Officers were stopping the vehicle with the victim, two suspects were located walking down the street near the traffic stop.

The suspects were stopped by Police and both were detained.

One of the suspects was seen by Officers throwing a large knife into the trees nearby.

The knife was later found to have blood on it and was a large hunting style knife.

The victim identified the person that stabbed him as Julian Augustine Redday, 21.

Redday is facing an aggravated assault charge.

The other suspect, Daniel Koeke, 27, is facing a possession of concealed weapon.

Both males were placed under arrest and transported to Jail.