More Than 100 People Have Died On Minnesota Highways In 2017

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says more than 100 people have died on state roadways this year.

The department’s Office of Traffic Safety says the grim milestone was reached this past weekend, but occurred later than last year when the mark was reached on April 27.

Public safety officials say the main factors contributing to the 103 fatalities this year include alcohol, speed, distracted driving and failure to use seatbelts.