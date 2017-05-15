Armour Residents Cleanup After Damaging Wind Storm

ARMOUR, S.D.- Residents in the town of Armour woke up to a mess after an early morning severe thunderstorm tore through the town.

The National Weather Service says the wind moved through the town at 80 mph leaving trees and roofs tossed around.

“Oh this is not good, oh this is not good,” says Deb Ledeboer, an employee of Bank West as she passed water out to helpers and workers.

That was the reaction of many community members watching from inside as a severe thunderstorm slammed through the town of Armour.

Trees were uprooted and tossed over, roofs torn off buildings, and even the town’s welcome sign knocked down.

“It came up very quickly and it seemed like it ended very quickly,” says Ledeboer.

Brenda Moring has lived in the town for more than 20 years. She was sleeping when the storm started, but was quickly woken up and came outside to the sight of her shed torn off her home.

“I thought it was a tornado because my whole trailer was shaking, so I was pretty scared,” says Moring.

Right away cleanup started for Moring, and many other residents, but they weren’t alone.

Neighbors provided plenty of helping hands.

“Our house is not as crucial as every body’s house. You know we have elder people out there, that need help and not everybody is out there to help everybody, so we help out as many people as we can,” says resident Clayton Johnson.

For others, the damage was extreme, with entire businesses flattened.

Which led to some shocking phone calls.

“I have a problem, my roof is sitting on top of your trailers, I hope you understand,” says Owner of American Trailers Bryan Mulder.

Mulder has owned the business for 31 years.

He knows just how strong storms can get in South Dakota, but never thought this type of damage would affect his business.

“Hopefully, it never happens to you, when it does it’s always a rude awakening,” says Mulder.

Even with a lot of cleanups to go, Mulder is still keeping a sense of humor.

“Typical Monday for me, that’s how I look at it. Like I said, it could always be worse, so you got to look at it positive somehow or another,” says Mulder.

Earlier this morning, the schools along with around 500 people lost power, but the majority of them have regained it.

The town says they are hoping by tomorrow the latest to have it up and running.

No one was seriously injured in the storm damage; surrounding towns have rallied to help residents with the cleanup.