Couple Asking For Public’s Help In Recovering Lost Ring

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Sioux Falls couple is asking for the public’s help after a nice Mother’s Day morning turned unpleasant.

“Instead of enjoying a nice hike in the morning, we were frantically searching her house and she did not enjoy the rest of her day,” says Aldijana Mustic.

Mustic spent Sunday morning having breakfast with her mom and sister at The Original Pancake House in Sioux Falls.

But once she got home, she realized her engagement ring was not on her finger.

Mustic has searched her house, car and the restaurant multiple times.

The pancake house even has a flyer up about the ring, in hopes it will make its way back to her.

“To anyone it’s just a ring, but to me it’s my first engagement and it’s to him and I love him with all of my heart and it’s just sentimental to me,” says Mustic. “I can’t even put it into words how I feel about it.”

Mustic and her fiancé are asking the community if they find her ring to return to either the police station, Pancake House or you can even drop it off at KDLT News.