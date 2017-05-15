Enbridge Pipeline Replacement Environmental Review Released

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – The Minnesota Department of Commerce is soliciting input on a draft environmental review of Enbridge Energy’s proposed replacement for its aging Line 3 crude oil pipeline across northern Minnesota.
The release Monday of the environmental review kicks off the public comment period. The $7.5 billion project would replace a pipeline from the 1960s that no longer operates at full capacity. Line 3 begins in Alberta and crosses parts of North Dakota and Minnesota on its way to Superior, Wisconsin.

Enbridge plans to spend $2.6 billion on the 337-mile Minnesota section. Enbridge wants to follow the existing Line 3 corridor part of the way but take a more southerly path for the rest. Environmental and tribal groups oppose it.

Twenty-two public input sessions have been scheduled with written or emailed comments due by July 10.

