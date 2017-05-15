Game, Fish and Parks Commission Holds Public Hearing for Nonresident Waterfowl Hunting Licenses

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A public hearing and vote is set June 8 on a Game, Fish and Parks Commission compromise proposal for nonresident waterfowl hunting licenses.

The issue has been contentious in South Dakota since the late 1940s. Some resident hunters fear the commercialization of waterfowl hunting in the state, while some business interests want more nonresident hunters and their money in South Dakota.

The compromise proposal cuts the number of special three-day licenses the state issues by 250, bringing the total down to 1,750 from 2,000. It replaces one put forward in April that would have allowed 1,500 three-day licenses.

Commissioner Gary Jensen says the compromise could settle the issue long enough for officials to devise a more scientific way of deciding how many licenses to issue.