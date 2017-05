Girl Scouts Fundraiser This Thursday: Cookies, Corks & Brews

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Girl Scouts – Dakota Horizons is fundraising this week in a special event and putting a new spin on some of their classic cookies.

James and Marla join us today to tell us about what they have planned.

Find out more here: http://www.gsdakotahorizons.org/en/events-repository/2017/cookies_corks_brews.html