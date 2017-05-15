Hermosa Man Identified as Victim in Fatal Box Elder Motorcycle Crash

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash

BOX ELDER, S.D. – A Hermosa, S.D. man has been identified as the person who died in a motorcycle crash Friday afternoon in Box Elder.

Randall Davis, 76, was driving a Harley Davidson FLD motorcycle north on Elk Vale Road and turned east onto the Interstate 90 exit 61 on-ramp. He failed to negotiate the curve and struck the curb.

Davis, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown from the motorcycle. He was taken to a Rapid City hospital where he later died.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Other agencies on scene were the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Box Elder Police Department, Box Elder Fire Department and Rapid City Fire Department.