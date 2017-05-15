Jacks at Stanford For NCAA Golf Regional

STANFORD, California-The South Dakota State men’s golf team is 13th after Monday’s opening round of the 2017 NCAA Stanford Regional.

The Jackrabbits shot a 301 on the par 70, 6,727-yard Stanford Golf Course. Host and the fourth-ranked Cardinal leads the 13-team field, firing a 271. SDSU trails UC Santa Barbara by five shots for 11th.

Senior Trevor Tobin led the SDSU attack, shooting a four-over par 74 with three birdies to tie for 47th.

Senior Grant Smith and sophomore Alejandro Perazzo are tied for 53rd, shooting 75s. Smith had an eagle on the par-five, 521-yard hole one while Perazzo had a birdie.

Sophomore Jaxon Lynn is tied for 67th (77) with three birdies and freshman Alejandro Restrepo is 74th (83) with three birdies.

Up Next

South Dakota State returns to action Tuesday for the second round. Live scoring is available at Golfstat.com.