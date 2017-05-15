Lacing Up for EmBe’s 5K Annual Race

The race benefits all of EmBe's programs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- The annual Embe 5K will take over a new location this year. On Saturday, May 20th, runners will hit the track University of Sioux Falls Sports Complex. The race is an end of season celebration for the Let Me Run, Girls on the Run and Heart & Sole programs.

The race benefits all of EmBe’s programs including: aquatics, youth recreation, child care, women’s leadership and their partner program, Dress for Success Sioux Falls.

New this year is a One Mile Power Walk celebrating the women of Dress for Success Sioux Falls. This event will take place at 10:15 am on the track, right next to the football field.

Registration cost is $25 for adults (13 years & up) and $15 for youth (12 and under.) Day of Race registrations will be $30 for adults (13 years & up) and youth(12 years & under) will be $15.

More information can be found here: http://www.embe.org/Primary_Navigation/Latest_News/Events/EmBe_5K.htm