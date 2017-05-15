Miss Minnesota Named 2nd Runner-Up At Miss USA

Miss Minnesota might be a familiar face to many of you and last night she received top honors at Miss USA. Meridith Gould is from Sioux Falls and was named second runner up at Miss USA.

Gould is studying apparel retail merchandising at the University of Minnesota. She has also represented her home state of South Dakota in the Miss America and Miss America’s Outstanding Teen pageants.

This year’s winner is Miss District of Columbia, Kara McCullough. This was a back-to-back win for D.C.

Last year, Deshauna Barber became the first-ever military member to win Miss USA.