Police Find Meth, Marijuana, And Stolen Gun In Traffic Stop

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Police find meth, marijuana, and a stolen gun after a traffic stop Saturday night.

Police say at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night an officer pulled over a vehicle near 12th and West Ave. and smelled marijuana. The officer starting searching the front passenger and found two baggies with meth while other officers came to assist.

The front passenger then tried to run but police say they were able to apprehend him quickly. Police say they found 21 grams of marijuana, meth, and a 9 millimeter handgun that was report stolen in early April.

The occopants of the vehicle received the following charges:

Matis Kowang, 19-year-old from Vermillion: Possession of Marijuana, Paraphernalia, Possession of Stolen Property, and Having a Concealed Firearm.

Fermosa Wassin, 21-year-old from Vermillion: Possession of Marijuana, Paraphernalia, Possession of Stolen Property, and Having a Concealed Firearm.

Paul Paul, 19-year-old from Sioux Falls: Possession of Marijuana, Paraphernalia, Possession of Stolen Property, and Having a Concealed Firearm.

Noureldin Abdella, 18-year-old from Sioux Falls: Possession of Marijuana, Paraphernalia, Possession of Stolen Property, and Having a Concealed Firearm.

Rundial Biliu, 20-year-old from Sioux Falls: Possession of Marijuana, Paraphernalia, Possession of Stolen Property, Having a Concealed Firearm, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.