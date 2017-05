Police Investigate Overnight Gunshots

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.– Sioux Falls Police were called to the 2000 Block of East 1st Street shortly after 1 a.m. Monday for reports of multiple gunshots fired in the area.

The investigation revealed there was a firearm discharged in the area.

No injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information in regards to this incident you are asked to call the Sioux Falls Police Department or Crimestoppers at 605-367-7007.