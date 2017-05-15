Protecting Yourself From Cyberattacks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A cyberattack that is said to be the biggest ever, continues to freeze networks in 150 countries including the U.S.

The malware virus first hit last Friday, affecting hospitals, transport systems and universities around the globe.

The number of victims is in the hundreds of thousands, but one local communications company says preventing something like this from happening is actually pretty simple.

“Learning to be observant on the type of emails you’re receiving, training your staff and updating them on security policies; you should be running current anti-ware software and running virus scans on your computer,” says Business Intelligence Specialist at SDN Communications Theron McChesney.

Those are ways McChesney says will help people avoid the latest ransomware attack.

“The weakest link in cyber security is almost always human,” he adds.

McChesney says this particular bug, called Wannacry, is hitting so many businesses because of how quickly it spread.

“Once one computer is infected, it will worm its way through,” says McChesney.

McChesney compares the way the virus spreads to a filing cabinet.

“The filing cabinet has a drawer and in the drawer are all the files,” says McChesney. “Only one of those files, or one computer, has to receive the bad information to lock itself. Then it just keeps hoping from file to file, from computer to computer, until all the computers are locked and all the files are locked.”

He says many don’t know when it’s happening until they receive an ‘error’ message.

So how does a computer get infected in the first place?

It’s a scam called “phishing” which comes in the form of an email that can easily fool victims.

“So you receive something you weren’t expecting and it’s like ‘oh but it’s from someone I know, I trust, let me go ahead and click on that’,” says McChesney. “You do, and it downloads the file and starts the process.”

That’s why McChesney says it’s so important to avoid emails that appear suspicious or out-of-the-ordinary, and keep firewall security up to date.

“If all those companies, all those computers had been patched it wouldn’t have spread as quickly,” says McChesney. “It still would have had some infections, because you’re always going to have some legs, but it would have been a much different story.”

For the companies that did get attacked, the virus locks up documents or emails and won’t unlock them until some amount of money is paid.

The average amount is $300.

But it’s through bitcoins, which is an online currency used to buy things on the Internet.

No one has yet claimed responsibility for the worldwide attack.

While the attack slowed today, experts are warning that new versions of the virus could emerge.