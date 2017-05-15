School Called off in Armour Due to Storm Damage

Photo Courtesy: Tyler Meiers

Armour, S.D. – School has been called off in Armour today because of early morning storm damage. According to Mike Gillispie with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, damage was reported in the Armour area around 8:00 Monday morning. A wind gust of over 60 MPH was also reported near Parkston.

According to Armour High School Principal Brad Preheim, the damage is extensive and power had been knocked out. KDLT’s Rebecca David is headed to the area and will have much more later today on KDLT News.