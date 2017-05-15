Sioux Empire Braces For Severe Weather Potential

It was a gorgeous Mother’s Day weekend across the Sioux Empire; plenty of sunshine, southerly winds and warm temperatures for all the mothers across the Sioux Empire. Even Mother Nature herself kicked back and relaxed, but now she is getting ready to bring us some severe weather. Possibly starting Monday late afternoon/evening and continuing through the overnight hours into Tuesday… all modes of severe weather are possible with our next system.

Convective Outlook for Monday, May 15th

Monday morning showers and thunderstorms will move eastward by the late morning and will make room for more clearing by the remainder of the afternoon. That clearing may be nice for those wanting some sunshine but it’s also nice for the development of severe storms. The clearing skies are going to allow for the atmosphere to become unstable by adding CAPE, convective available potential energy. Remember, CAPE is a source of energy for storms so the more we have in the atmosphere, the better the chance we have to see some severe weather.

Futurecast, Monday May 15th

Futurecast, Monday May 15th

GFS Surface CAPE Values at 00z Tuesday, May 16th

NAM Surface CAPE Values at 00z Tuesday, May 16th

Other ingredients such as moisture, lift and shear will be present as well. As this low pressure system moves northwards, our winds will turn out of the south and bring moisture back north. The warm front associated with this incoming low pressure system will also move northwards starting later this evening/overnight and lift around the i90 area by the early morning hours on Tuesday. While weaker compared to a cold front, the warm front is a source of lift. Discrete cells are possible at first before they form a line of storms later Tuesday morning.

Futurecast at 1:30 Tuesday, May 16th

Tornado Threat for Monday, May 15th

Wind Threat for Monday, May 15th

Hail Threat for Monday, May 15th

Severe weather season is here and we want to make sure that you are staying safe, regardless of the timing of these storms. Make sure you have liked our page on Facebook and have liked our page on Twitter for all the updates. Because the window of this latest severe weather will occur later in the evening/overnight through the morning hours on Tuesday, make sure you are staying with us as many will be sleeping when the severe weather could strike. Another tool to use would be a weather radio, since they’ll go off whenever a watch or warning is issued.