Trasamar Shoots 67 At US Open Sectional Qualifying

Trasamar Shoots 67 At US Open Sectional Qualifying
Mark Ovenden
Share This:

Jon Trasamar was medalist at the U.S. Open Qualifier at the Country Club of Sioux Falls Monday. His 67 was 3 shots better than the field as the top 3 players would qualify for sectional play. Thomas Campbell was 2nd with a 2-under 70 and there was a 3-way tie at 71. Watertown native Bobby West won the first playoff hole to advance and Jeff Berkshire is first alternate. Bryce Hammer also shot a 71 Monday.

You Might Also Like